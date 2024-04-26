Oklahoma Parking Site Closing, Judge Denies Injunction 04.26.2024

The Oklahoma parking site off highway 1 and near the county sheriff’s office was slated to close earlier this year.

In January, however, the San Luis Obispo chapter for the homeless union of California filed a restraining order to stop the proposed closure, which has delayed the closure date of the site.

However, a federal judge denied a six-month injunction request by the plaintiffs earlier this week, which will lead to the parking site’s closure on April 29th. All services for the site will be turned off on Monday, including restrooms, showers, trash, fencing, security, and food delivery services.

Anyone remaining at the site will not be arrested, however, and will instead have their personal belongings and vehicles stored for at least 90 days.