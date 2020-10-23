Motel 6 Conversion 10.23.2020

The debate continues over the decision late Tuesday night by Paso Robles city council to approve plans to turn the Paso Robles Motel 6 into low income housing and a homeless shelter.

Mayor Steve Martin said homelessness is a challenging problem.

Councilman Steve Gregory said the city has to take advantage of the opportunity to utilize a $15 million state grant to turn the 122-unit Motel 6 into a facility to house low income people and the homeless.

The city council voted 5-0 to move forward with the project.

The issue will come back before the council in two weeks.