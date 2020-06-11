Murder in Paso Robles 6.11.2020

A fatal shooting, and an ambush of sheriff’s deputies early yesterday morning in Paso Robles.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson talked about the events at a news conference yesterday afternoon at the sheriff’s department north county substation in Templeton. Sheriff Parkinson also talked about the condition of the deputy. He said the deputy is in serious but stable condition at a trauma center out of the county. He suffered a gun shot to the face. He was reportedly struck by a bullet in the chin.

One man is dead and a sheriff’s deputy seriously injured. The manhunt continues for the suspect. Overnight, there were more gun shots fired in the Salinas riverbed.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, a homeless man out of Monterey area. He was spotted at a Chevron station near the riverbed at two this morning.