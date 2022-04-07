Murder Suspect Arrested 04.07.2022

Yesterday, officers arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting and a separate stabbing which occurred in Paso Robles.

43-year-old Cruz Christopher Gomez of Creston was arrested while hiding in a hot tub near where a woman was stabbed in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek in Paso Robles.

He is also a suspect in the shooting death of a man whose body was found off highway 58 yesterday morning between Santa Margarita and Creston.

Gomez is from Creston. He was taken into custody and booked at the county jail.