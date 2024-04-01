Naked Woman Leads Officers on Chase Through SLO County 04.01.2024

San Luis Obispo county sheriffs received a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning from a resident in Los Osos, claiming that his white chevy equinox had been stolen.

The department spotted the vehicle in Arroyo Grande and attempted to initiate a stop, but the driver sped away. The driver fled once again after being spotted in Pismo Beach, and later pulled into a property on Vineyard drive in Templeton.

The property owner said that he spoke with the driver, reported to be a woman who was scared, incoherent, and naked. The woman drove away, and the sheriff’s office eventually stopped her vehicle in Morro Bay through a spike trap after a chase on highway 46.

The sheriff’s office booked 41-year-old Jasmine Lorona into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges, including fleeing an officer in a vehicle with reckless regard, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and more.