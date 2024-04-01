Paso PD Responds to Suicidal Male on Niblick Bridge 04.01.2024

Suicidal Subject PR

The Paso Robles police department received several 911 calls on Saturday morning, reporting that a male subject was on the railing of the Niblick bridge.

Officers arrived to find the male subject sitting on top of the bridge’s fence just above highway 101. Officers attempted to assist him, but the subject was unresponsive.

A request was sent for a crisis negotiator from the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office. The Paso Robles police department says that an officer who has had mental health and crisis intervention training saw that the subject was in a “significant crisis,” and quickly intervened by pulling the subject off the fence to safety.

The male subject was not injured, and he was transported to Twin Cities community hospital for further evaluation.