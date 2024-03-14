Name of Victim Identified in Fatal Crash on Creston Rd 03.14.2024

CHP has released another on the fatal crash that took place on Creston road on early Sunday morning.

20-year-old Angel Melquiades Ramos was driving his vehicle eastbound on Creston road, west of Neal Springs road, when he veered the vehicle to the right “for an unknown reason.”

Three passengers were ejected from the vehicle, with two receiving major injuries, and one pronounced dead at the scene. Ramos fled the scene, but was located and arrested later that same day.

CHP has finally released the name of the deceased passenger: 43-year-old Elizabeth J. Hernandez of Santa Maria. Her family has been notified, and the investigation for this incident is still ongoing.

CHP is attempting to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.