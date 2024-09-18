National Alliance on Mental Illness SLO Co Chapter Hosting Fundraiser 9.18.2024

The San Luis Obispo affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding its first post-covid fundraiser on September 28th from 9 am to noon at Laguna middle school.

The fundraiser will first feature the beautiful minds walk, a 1 to 1.5 mile walk to raise awareness of mental illness in honor of suicide awareness month. Afterwards, there will be community speakers, a silent auction, community booths, and more.

NAMI San Luis Obispo looks to raise awareness and educate the local community on mental health issues, and promote available resources.

Education meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Stephens Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo.

To register for the walk, visit: namislo.org.