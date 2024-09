In its meeting last night, the Paso Robles city council approved a resolution to execute a lease agreement with Loyd’s Aviation to become the new full service fixed based operator to the Paso Robles municipal airport.

The council voted 4 – 1 in this decision, with Chris Bausch dissenting.

The lease agreement’s commencement date is September 30th, with an initial five year term, and an opportunity for a 30 year extension.