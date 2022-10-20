National Night Out 10.20.2022

Late yesterday afternoon at the downtown city park in Paso Robles, National Night Out.

One of the officers at the downtown city park, meeting people and answering questions. Paso Robles police chief Damian Nord, talked with a lot of others at the National Night Out late yesterday afternoon at the downtown city park.

Officers and volunteers handed out free Terry Bradshaw burgers, chocolate cake and beverages.

Numerous booths with the police department, community services, city human resources and others answering people’s questions.

A great evening for National Night Out yesterday in Paso Robles.