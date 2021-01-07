New Tower For KPRL 1.07.2021

A new tower for KPRL went up Tuesday near River Oaks Spa in Paso Robles. After power is hooked up by PG and E, the transmitter will be moved to the new tower site. There be a short interruption during that transfer of equipment, but afterward listeners may notice a stronger clearer signal.

The new site is expected to enhance the signal in Morro Bay, Pozo and King City. The signal may also sound brighter and stronger in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

The construction and engineering work is a collaboration between Wiemann Construction of Paso Robles, Interstellar Communications of San Luis Obispo, and Howard Communications of Raymond, CA.

KPRL first went on the air in 1947. The FCC awarded the license to Valley Electric Company of San Luis Obispo, which also started KVEC in San Luis in 1937. The first name of the original manager was named Les, thus, KPRL.

When the station was built in 1946, the original tower was located next to the radio station on 32nd and Oak. The owners relocated the tower across the Salinas River when homes sprang up at the north end of town. The current move is only a short distance on property situated on the east side of the river.

KPRL broadcasts at 1230 AM. It’s sometimes described as the “5,000 Watt Blow Torch” of the North County.