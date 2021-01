Burglars ransack a cannabis store in San Luis early Monday, stealing half the inventory in the Hemp Shack. They stole merchandise including jewelry, clothing, and wallets.

In Grover Beach Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy crashed a county vehicle into a palm tree. The deputy was transported to a local hospital.

High surf warning issued for San Luis Obispo county through news week. Waves expected to be in the 10-12 foot range through next week.