Newsom & Abrupt Resignation of His Health Officer 8.13.2020

California governor Gavin Newsom is giving few details about the abrupt resignation of the state’s top health official. Her departure followed a data glitch that backlogged nearly 3-hundred thousand coronavirus records.

Newsom addressed the public Monday for the first time since state and county health officials revealed the data glitch last week.

Dr. Sonia Angell resigned from her job as California public health officer on Sunday.

Newsom said ultimately the buck stops with him, but avoided any discussion about the circumstances of her departure.

Dr. Sonia Angell is not commenting about her departure and abrupt resignation.