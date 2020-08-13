Republican Headquarters 8.13.2020

While Democrats celebrate Joe Biden’s nominee for vice president, North County Republicans are registering voters and gathering signatures to recall Governor Gavin Newsom at the Republican headquarters in Atascadero.

Cheryl Burbach counted new registrations gathered Wednesday. She said, “I’ve registered several dozen voters today including three Independents, four ‘Decline-to-State’, and three Democrats who are all registering Republican. It’s going well.”

At another table in the Republican Headquarters, Faith Cortez counted signatures gathered to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Faith said they’ve gathered more than 7,000 signatures in the county. The goal is to get 16,000 signatures in the county before the November 7th deadline. Faith said, “We’re doing excellent. Especially at the statewide level- two million signatures are needed and we’re on track to obtain them long before the deadline. This is the third attempt to recall Newsom. It took three petition drives to recall Governor Gray Davis.”

The General Election is Tuesday November 3rd, although the vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out to each voter in October. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong expects most voters to mail them back to the elections office. “If people prefer to drop them off, we’ll have a number of Voting Centers in the North County where people can turn them in to elections officials.”

The General Election in 2020 will be historic regardless of the outcome.