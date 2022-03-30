Newsom and Water Conservation 03.30.2022

Governor Gavin Newsom is not making a mandate, but he tells cities in California to reduce their water usage and tighten their conservation rules.

The governor is not yet imposing mandates.

Last year, the governor asked Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%. The plea was largely ignored. In September, for example, consumption fell by just 4%. In January, the conservation rate was about 6%.

When water shortages approach 20%, more protocols are to take affect that will implement the second stage of the governor’s water shortage contingency plans.