Night Flying Helitanker Returns to Support SLO County For 2026 Fire Season 06.09.2026

News Release – JUN7 – 7PJ

Firefighters in San Luis Obispo county will be given an important tool at the Paso Robles air attack base for its 2026 fire season.

Cal Fire announced an aircraft designed for nighttime firefighting capabilities, the CH-47D Chinook, will join fire operations for this season. The helitanker will be staffed and available from 3 pm to 3 am each day, allowing crews to take advantage of both afternoon fire suppression operations and nighttime firefighting missions. The vehicle can cruise at speeds up to 120 knots, and carry up to 2,300 gallons of water per drop.

Night-flying aircraft have become increasingly important to California wildfire suppression activities, according to cal fire, with cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and reduced fire behaviors.