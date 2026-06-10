James Dantona & Jimmy Paulding Continue to Lead in District Supervisor Races 06.09.2026

Another round of votes counted have been released by the elections office for San Luis Obispo county. In the supervisorial races:

James Dantona’s lead against Michael Erin Woody has slightly widened. Dantona is ahead by 501 votes, with 52% to 48%. For district 4, supervisor Paulding’s lead against Adam Verdin also continues to widen, leading by almost 1,000 votes, 54 to 46%.

According to the unprocessed ballots report, there still are about 48,000 ballots left to process in San Luis Obispo county. The next vote results are expected tonight by 6 pm.