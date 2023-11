Caltrans has released another update for repairs on Paul’s Slide on highway 1.

Highway 1 continues to remain closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic for about 1.5 miles between Limekiln state park and Lucia.

Crews continue to work seven days a week to repair the roadway, which involves elevating the southern approach of the highway and installing a catchment area on the inland side of the area.

There is still no estimated opening date for the full reopening of highway 1 at this time.