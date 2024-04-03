North County Veterans Resource Fair 04.03.2024

Atascadero VFW Press Release 4.6.24

The San Luis Obispo county Veterans Service office and Atascadero’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2814 has announced a family pop-up resource fair for veterans in the north county.

The event takes place on the Veterans Memorial lawn in Atascadero, April 6th from 10 am to 2 pm, near the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial.

The resource fair’s goal is to provide a one-stop shop for goods and services to veterans in the community to provide medical, health, financial, and social benefits.

The event is part of an effort by SLO county VSO to hold these events on a monthly basis in different locations throughout the county to provide veterans with a chance to get help and assistance they require near their location.