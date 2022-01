Sunny after morning clouds today in the north county. Highs near 61, NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 43, ENE winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies after morning clouds. Highs near 63, ENE winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Friday with about a 20% chance of rain, sunny Saturday through next week.