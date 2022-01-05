In High School Basketball 01.05.2022

The Atascadero Greyhounds boys basketball team beat Mission Prep 57-47 last night on the hilltop. The Greyhounds outscored the Royals 15-7 in the second quarter to take a ten point lead at halftime. They hung on in the second half for the victory.

The Greyhounds improve to 10-4 for the season.

The Royals fall to 7-8.

Last night the Paso Robles Bearcats boys team lost at Arroyo Grande 67-25. The Bearcats fall to 1-14. The Eagles improve 8-7.

In girls basketball, Paso Robles beat Arroyo Grande 41-16. The Bearcats improve to 13-7 for the season.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Mission Prep 54-10. The Greyhounds are now 0-12 for the season.