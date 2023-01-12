North County Weather 01.12.2023

Sunshine and a few clouds today, highs near 65. SSE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy, winds light and variable. Lows near 46.

Tomorrow, rain showers will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Highs near 58. Southerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of rain is 80%. We’ll get about one quarter of an inch of rain.

Saturday, the rain gets heavier. We’ll get just under an inch of rain on Saturday. Moderate rain on Sunday. About one half inch expected.

Then light rain on Monday. About one quarter inch.

Tuesday through Saturday of next week we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, and then the hillside will get really green.