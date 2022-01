Cloudy skies in the north county. Highs near 66, SSW 5-10 miles per hour. A 30% chance of rain or sprinkles.

Tonight, cloudy skies, lows near 48 with light winds.

Tomorrow, overcast in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs near 67 with light variable winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Wednesday and through this week. Highs in the upper 60’s into the low 70’s this coming weekend.