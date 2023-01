Sunny today in the north county, highs near 65. Light variable winds.

Tonight, clear, lows near 34. Light variable winds.

Mostly sunny tomorrow after morning clouds, highs near 62. NNW winds 5-10.

The extended forecast calls for cloudy skies Sunday with a 30% chance of rain in the early afternoon. Only a fraction of an inch of rain expected. Then mostly sunny skies Monday through Sunday of next week.