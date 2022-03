Sunny and warmer, highs near 77. Light variable winds. Tonight, clear, lows near 42. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with highs near 73. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast for sunny skies all the way through the week with high’s in the mid 70’s. Highs will reach the mid 80’s by the middle of next week. About a 25% chance of rain on Saturday.