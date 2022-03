Mostly sunny today, highs near 78. Northerly winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, mostly clear, lows near 44. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80’s. NNE winds at 5-10 miler per hour.

The extended forecast for sunshine and warmer temperatures through this week. Highs in the mid 80’s. Next week, cooler and a 25% chance of rain.