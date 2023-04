Today, cloudy in the north county, highs near 74. NNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows near 44 with NNW winds 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies. Highs near 67 NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Sunny skies through Saturday with highs in the the upper 60’s and mid 70’s.

No rain in the forecast.