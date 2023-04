Today, mostly sunny, highs near 83. NNW winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows near 47. NW winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 85. NW winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the week with a gradual warming trend. We’ll see high temperatures reach the upper 80’s on Saturday, then cooling off next week. A 25% chance of rain one week from tomorrow.