Sunny skies, highs near 84. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 44. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny, highs near 88 with light winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru this week. Temperatures reaching 87 on Thursday and Friday, then cooling off through the weekend.

Mother’s Day will be windy in the north county with high temperatures in the low 70’s.