In Sports 05.03.2022

In high school baseball, the Arroyo Grande Eagles beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 3-2 yesterday in the south county. The Eagles are now 8-6 in mountain league play. The Bearcats fall to 5-8.

The Cal Poly baseball team was swept for the first time this season over the weekend. The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos took all three games.

The Gauchos improve to 19-2 in the Big West, 30-10 overall.

The Mustangs hang on to second place, but drop to 11-5 in conference, 24-19 overall.

The Mustangs play at Fresno tonight, and then host Cal State Bakersfield this weekend.