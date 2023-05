Today, cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing, but cooler, highs near 67. SW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy to cloudy skies, lows near 47. SW winds 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, sunshine and clouds mixed, but cooler, highs near 66. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast;

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

High temperatures in the mid 60’s to the low 70’s until Saturday. Then warming up to the upper 70’s Saturday and Sunday, then cooling off again early next week.