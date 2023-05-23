In Sports 05.23.2023

The Mission Prep Royals still alive in the CIF play offs. The Royals softball team plays McLane today in Fresno. The Highlanders are 19-6-1 this season. They finished second in the north Yosemite league with an 11-3 record.

A light schedule in major league baseball yesterday.

The Dodgers beat the Braves 8-6.

The Giants over the Twins 4-1.

The Mariners clobbered the Athletics 11-2.

The Angels edged the Red Sox 2-1.

The Rockies beat the Marlins 5-3 in Colorado.

Today, the Dodgers continue their series against the Braves in Atlanta. The Giants play the Twins in Minnesota.

And the Yankees open a series at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

The superbowl will be played in Santa Clara in 2026. The NFL making that decision yesterday.

They last time the 49ers hosted the superbowl was 2016.