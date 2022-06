Sunny today in the north county, highs near 89. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 50. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 95. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru this weekend. A warming trend begins Wednesday. Temperatures may reach 101 on Wednesday, then cool off Thursday and Friday. Back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s next weekend.