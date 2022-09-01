North County Weather 09.01.2022

Sunny today, highs near 109 in Paso Robles. 106 in Atascadero. Northerly winds increasing to 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 60. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, and hot again. Highs near 108 in Paso. 101 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend and it’s going to be hot.

Highs near 109 Saturday and Sunday, and 110 Monday.

A gradual cooling trend begins Tuesday with high temperatures dropping to 91 by Thursday, after nine consecutive days over 100.