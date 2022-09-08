North County Weather 09.08.2022

Mostly sunny today with highs near 102 in Paso Robles, 98 in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 63. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with highs near 99 in Paso Robles. 95 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cloudy skies Saturday with a few morning showers. Less than one tenth of an inch expected, but about a 35% chance of light showers Saturday, highs near 83.

Partly cloudy Sunday with highs near 89.

Next week, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s.