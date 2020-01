Rain and wind today, some areas may get an inch of rain today. The brunt of the rain to fall between 2 and 4 this afternoon. SSW winds 25-35 miles per hour. Highs this afternoon in the low 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, lows near 32.

Tomorrow, clearing skies, highs near 55. Sunshine as well on Saturday.

Weather will be excellent for the Tamale Festival in Atascadero tomorrow and Saturday.