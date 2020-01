Mostly sunny this afternoon, after morning fog and low clouds. Highs in the mid 60’s. North winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies overnight, lows near 42.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60’s.

The extended forecast calls mostly sunny skies through the weekend, but a warming trend as the week progresses. Highs Friday and Saturday in the low to mid 70’s.