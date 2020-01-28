In Sports 1.28.2020



(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Paso Robles girls basketball team beat Pioneer Valley 45-32 last night at Gil Asa Gym.

Templeton girls host Santa Maria tonight at 6:30.

Mission Prep girls take on Righetti tonight in Santa Maria.

Atascadero girls travel to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph tonight.

Atascadero boys host Santa Maria this evening at 6:45.

The Paso Robles boys basketball team hosts Righetti tonight at 6:30.

Mission Prep boys travel to Arroyo Grande tonight.

Templeton boys travel to Orcutt Academy on Friday.