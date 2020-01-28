In Sports 1.28.2020

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The Paso Robles girls basketball team beat Pioneer Valley 45-32 last night at Gil Asa Gym.
Templeton girls host Santa Maria tonight at 6:30.
Mission Prep girls take on Righetti tonight in Santa Maria.
Atascadero girls travel to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph tonight.
Atascadero boys host Santa Maria this evening at 6:45.
The Paso Robles boys basketball team hosts Righetti tonight at 6:30.
Mission Prep boys travel to Arroyo Grande tonight.
Templeton boys travel to Orcutt Academy on Friday.