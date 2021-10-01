North County Weather 10.01.2021

Sunny today with highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47 with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 91 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures reaching the mid 90’s by Sunday, then an abrupt cooling trend with high temperatures dropping into the upper 70’s by the middle of next week. Temperatures expected to be in the low 70’s next weekend and one week from today, we’ve got a 25% chance of rain.