North County Weather 10.04.2021

Sunny today with highs near 87 in Paso Robles. 84 in Atascadero, with winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 51, with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 82 in Paso Robles. 79 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a cooling trend this week with high temperatures dropping into the mid 70’s Wednesday.

By Friday, we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 60’s, then warm up to 75 for Pioneer Day in Paso Robles. About a a 25% chance of rain early Friday, clearing by Saturday morning.