In Sports 10.04.2021

The Templeton Eagles lost to the Morro Bay Pirates in overtime Friday night. 31-28 the final score.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Mission Prep 27-7. The Greyhounds will host the Templeton Eagles Friday for their homecoming game.

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat St. Joseph in Santa Maria Friday night to improve to 3-2 for the season. They’ll travel to Nipomo on Friday.

The Cal Poly Mustangs lost to Weber State 38-7.

That was the Mustang’s homecoming game.

About 7,000 people attended the game at Spanos stadium.

The major league baseball play offs open with a wildcard game tomorrow night between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The winner of that game goes to Florida to begin the play offs. The winner of that game tomorrow will play the Rays. The White Sox play the Astros.

In the National League, the Cardinals play the Dodgers in the wildcard came. The winner faces the Giants. The other two National League teams are the Braves and the Brewers. The old and the new, both from Milwaukee.