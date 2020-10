Sunny skies today, highs this afternoon near 100. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear to partly cloudy skies, lows in the low 50’s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 90’s. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The long range forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend. But a cooling trend begins tomorrow. Sunday near 90. Thursday down into the mid 80’s. Then in the low to mid 80’s by the end of next week.