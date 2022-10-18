North County Weather 10.18.2022

Partly cloudy today, but warmer, highs near 90 in Paso Robles. 87 in Atascadero. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, high’s near 95 in Paso Robles. 93 in Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through this weekend, some cloudiness. Mostly cloudy Thursday, then cooling off into the low 70’s Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70’s from Sunday through the middle of next week. About a 25% chance of rain Saturday, and again a 25% chance one week from tomorrow.