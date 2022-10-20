North County Weather 10.20.2022

Mostly sunny today, but a little cooler, Highs near 93 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 49. Westerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, but cooler, High’s near 84 in Paso Robles. 79 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through this weekend. Cooling off into the low 70’s Saturday. Then, high temperatures will stay in the mid 70’s from Sunday through the middle of next week. About a 10% chance of rain Saturday night.