North County Weather 10.21.2021

Sunny and a little warmer today. Highs near 79 in Paso Robles. 77 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 53. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 68 in Paso Robles. 66 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. A 15% chance of rain.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Saturday. Clouds will gather Sunday and we now have an 87% chance of showers late Sunday night and 92% chance of rain early Monday morning. That likelihood will continue through noon Monday, then it drops off and we’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday of next week.