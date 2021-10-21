In Sports 10.21.2021

The Braves beat the Dodgers 9-2 yesterday in Los Angeles to get a 3-1 lead in the best of seven play off series. Game four is at five today in Los Angeles.

In the American league, the Houston Astros beat the Red Sox 9-1. The Astros lead that series 3-2. Those teams play tomorrow in Houston.

In college basketball, the pre-season poll puts Gonzaga on top. UCLA is second. Kansas is 3rd.

The Zags lost some players after losing in the championship last year, but they got the top recruit in the county. Chet Holmgren is a seven foot freshman from Minnesota. Holmgren is thin, but he is very athletic. He can handle the ball like a point guard. He is also into fishing, and the Palouse in eastern Washington offers good salmon, sturgeon and bass fishing.