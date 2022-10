Sunny today, highs near 72 in Paso Robles. 70 in Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 38. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with high’s near 77 in Paso Robles. 69 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through this weekend. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Showers likely next Wednesday. About a 50% chance of rain Wednesday.