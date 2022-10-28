In Sports 10.28.2022

Friday night football for high school teams. Tonight’s games are the final games of the regular season.

The Templeton Eagles travel over the grade to take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles coming off their best game of the season against Morro Bay. They stopped the Pirates pass offense. Templeton head coach Don Crow says the Tigers run the option, and seldom throw the ball. You can hear tonight’s game live here on KPRL.

The amazing Atascadero Greyhounds are playing Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria tonight. The Greyhounds are 5-0 in league, 6-3 overall. They opened the season with three straight losses, but they’ve won every game since. Six in a row. Including overtime games against Everett Alvarez in Salinas, and at home against Templeton.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are at home against the Arroyo Grande Eagles. The Bearcats have won two games in a row. They are 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Mountain League. Kick off is at seven at War Memorial stadium.

Last night in the NFL, Thursday night game, former Bearcat Josh Oliver, caught a pass as the Ravens beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22. Olvier is playing tight end for the Ravens, after a great career at San Jose State, and with the Paso Robles Bearcats.

In baseball, the World Series opens in Houston, with the Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch shortly after five this afternoon.