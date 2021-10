Mostly sunny, highs near 85 in Paso Robles. 84 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 51. WNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies, highs near 75 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. Cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon. WNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for partly cloudy Sunday and very cloudy on Monday. About a 32% chance of rain Monday, increasing to 44% Thursday.