Sunny today with highs in the mid 60’s. NNW winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight, clear, lows near 30.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60’s. NE winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s. About a 10% chance of rain early next Tuesday increasing to 15% on Thursday of next week.